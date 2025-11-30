Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 6.1% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $35,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Aspire Growth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 180,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,006,000 after acquiring an additional 20,122 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 117.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 76,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,442,000. Finally, F m Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $358,000.

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $254.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.96. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $262.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

