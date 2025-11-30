VestGen Advisors LLC Has $23.11 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

VestGen Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.9% of VestGen Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $23,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $198.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.79 and its 200-day moving average is $187.65. The company has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

