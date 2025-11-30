VestGen Advisors LLC Sells 1,915 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

VestGen Advisors LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,005,000 after acquiring an additional 269,654 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 882,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,410,000 after purchasing an additional 201,826 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,149,000 after purchasing an additional 62,513 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 658,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,765,000 after purchasing an additional 39,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 616,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $103.24 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $75.43 and a twelve month high of $99.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.54 and its 200-day moving average is $96.99.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

