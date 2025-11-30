Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 6,994 DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,994 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus dropped their price objective on DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $99.00 target price on DexCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 price target on DexCom in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach bought 18,200 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.04 per share, with a total value of $1,001,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 331,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,256,602.88. This trade represents a 5.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $58,766.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,690.17. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,999 shares of company stock valued at $619,391. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $63.46 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $54.11 and a one year high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day moving average is $75.83.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

