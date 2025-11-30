VestGen Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF $GOVI

VestGen Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 406,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF were worth $11,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 97.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $786,000. Alteri Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 78,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GOVI opened at $28.01 on Friday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a $0.0862 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

