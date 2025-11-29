Stablepoint Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Stablepoint Partners LLC lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $2,150,268,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 314.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156,382 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $620,415,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $238,083,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,470,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,162,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $125.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.49.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $1,193,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 581,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,389,826.17. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total transaction of $313,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 154,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,354,922.65. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,146 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,141. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.65.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

