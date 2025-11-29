Nutrien Ltd. $NTR Position Decreased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,129,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726,157 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $415,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 231,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $395,842,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 12.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth about $247,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

