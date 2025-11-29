Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 1,491,095 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR $TME

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,948,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491,095 shares during the period. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 3.96% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $1,324,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 957.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TME shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Macquarie set a $29.80 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $27.50 price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

