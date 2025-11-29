Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Sells 5,300 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,007 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 77.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 55.6% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Intel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.84.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.35. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $194.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,071.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.