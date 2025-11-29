Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,390,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 326,601 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Amphenol worth $334,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Amphenol by 284.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,104,244,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 51.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Amphenol by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,212,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 46.0% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 22,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $140.47 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $171.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.00.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on APH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $11,283,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 258,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $36,945,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 167,695 shares in the company, valued at $24,013,924. The trade was a 60.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 983,194 shares of company stock worth $136,884,445. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

