Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Cuts Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. $DEI

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 282,937 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.9% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 276,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.0% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 36,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DEI. Piper Sandler cut Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

NYSE:DEI opened at $12.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $250.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.470 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 633.33%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.