MSCI Inc $MSCI Stock Position Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.52% of MSCI worth $233,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 136.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its stake in MSCI by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in MSCI by 2,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in MSCI by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $560.60 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a 52 week low of $486.73 and a 52 week high of $642.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $562.25 and its 200-day moving average is $563.52.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 40.03% and a negative return on equity of 110.94%. The firm had revenue of $793.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.63%.

MSCI declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of MSCI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MSCI from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.90.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.42, for a total value of $348,454.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,006.90. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

