First Commonwealth Financial Corporation $FCF Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,186 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,130 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2,911.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.86. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 20.00%.The business had revenue of $135.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCF. DA Davidson cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on First Commonwealth Financial

Insider Activity at First Commonwealth Financial

In related news, EVP Michael P. Mccuen purchased 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,027.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 62,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,577.09. This trade represents a 5.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Reske sold 2,190 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $37,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,863.34. This trade represents a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,916 shares of company stock valued at $115,233 and have sold 5,898 shares valued at $99,664. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.