First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF $FTLS Stake Lowered by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1,462.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2,040.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.2%

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.90 and a 52-week high of $72.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.81.

Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

