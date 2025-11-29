Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $3.69 Million in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,616,380,000 after buying an additional 19,817,022 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 595.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,488,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262,309 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 229.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,002,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749,728 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,422,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,699,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,454. This represents a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,830.74. The trade was a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 9,482 shares of company stock worth $905,295 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of SCHW opened at $92.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $99.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.45.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

