Colonial Trust Advisors Trims Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in GE Vernova were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 34.6% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEV. Glj Research upped their price target on GE Vernova from $702.00 to $758.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group set a $710.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $697.00 to $717.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Melius Research set a $740.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.81.

GE Vernova stock opened at $597.59 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.25 and a 52-week high of $677.29. The firm has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a PE ratio of 97.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $592.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $568.67.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

