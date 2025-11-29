Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise accounts for 2.7% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 70.8% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $743.64, for a total transaction of $7,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,043,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,626,774.48. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.88, for a total transaction of $3,569,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 93,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,813,456.96. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,622 shares of company stock worth $26,439,364. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON opened at $540.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $658.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $726.83. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a one year low of $469.24 and a one year high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $840.00 to $610.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $940.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.00.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

