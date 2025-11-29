Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,499 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 966.7% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 180.5% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Dbs Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.32.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

