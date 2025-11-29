Gator Capital Management LLC Has $17.12 Million Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Gator Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,749 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares makes up about 5.3% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $17,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at about $177,604,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,963,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 417,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 13.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 121,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 41,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 300 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,878.48 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,473.62 and a 52 week high of $2,412.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,797.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,894.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.75.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $44.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $41.51 by $3.11. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial raised First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,000.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,165.83.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

