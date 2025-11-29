W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W.P. Carey in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

W.P. Carey Stock Performance

WPC opened at $67.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average is $65.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.80. W.P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $69.79.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.44 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 21.75%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.930-4.990 EPS. On average, analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.61%.

W.P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

