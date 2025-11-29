Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Sells $16,937,646.25 in Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 317,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $16,937,646.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 657,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,138,759.46. The trade was a 32.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

On Tuesday, November 25th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 648,089 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $35,930,054.16.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of BROS stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.38, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $86.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $423.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.81 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 4.04%.The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Dutch Bros has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 70.0% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 404,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,172,000 after buying an additional 166,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on BROS

About Dutch Bros

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.