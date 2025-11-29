Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Sells $16,937,646.25 in Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 317,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $16,937,646.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 657,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,138,759.46. The trade was a 32.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 25th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 648,089 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $35,930,054.16.
Dutch Bros Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of BROS stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.38, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $86.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 70.0% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 404,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,172,000 after buying an additional 166,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.72.
About Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
