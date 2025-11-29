Denver Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,133 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Denver Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,839,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,144.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,807,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,800,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,243 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,960.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 989,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,805,000 after purchasing an additional 965,401 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,980,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,755,000 after purchasing an additional 949,699 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $56.96.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

