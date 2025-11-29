Denver Wealth Management Inc. Sells 13,089 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMP

Denver Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,089 shares during the quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 400,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 18,018 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 271,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 29,572 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 192,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 180,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 141,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 26,472 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $24.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $24.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

