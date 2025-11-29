Giverny Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 22.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Align Technology by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,177,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Align Technology from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Align Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.45.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $147.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.84. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.00 and a 1 year high of $246.19.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 9.50%.The business had revenue of $995.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Align Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.