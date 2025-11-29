F m Investments LLC Has $4.48 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

F m Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 177,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,323,000 after acquiring an additional 33,605 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.7%

LMT stock opened at $457.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $482.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.27. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $529.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491.04. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

