Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in argenex SE $ARGX

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. argenex makes up about 2.1% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in argenex were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in argenex in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in argenex by 102.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of argenex by 866.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of argenex in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenex by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenex stock opened at $911.91 on Friday. argenex SE has a 12-month low of $510.05 and a 12-month high of $934.13. The company has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $832.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $693.38.

argenex ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. argenex had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. Analysts forecast that argenex SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of argenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of argenex from $880.00 to $887.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,070.00 target price on shares of argenex in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of argenex from $774.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on argenex from $820.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $903.78.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

