GoodHaven Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Guild Holdings Company $GHLD

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC cut its position in Guild Holdings Company (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,623 shares during the quarter. Guild comprises about 1.1% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guild were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHLD. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the second quarter worth $876,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Guild in the second quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the second quarter valued at $1,582,000. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GHLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Guild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Guild in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Guild in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Guild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GHLD opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. Guild Holdings Company has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $23.57.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $307.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.28 million. Guild had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guild Holdings Company will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

