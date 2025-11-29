Gator Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.8% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 6.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Invesco by 17.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco Stock Down 0.3%
IVZ stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $24.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Invesco Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on IVZ. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.63.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Stephanie Butcher sold 103,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $2,282,607.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,392.60. This represents a 77.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Sharp sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $3,769,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 192 shares in the company, valued at $4,523.52. The trade was a 99.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
