Denver Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $225,000 Investment in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF $NULV

Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,292,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,931,000 after buying an additional 431,789 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 450,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,897,000 after acquiring an additional 247,808 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,310,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,080,000 after acquiring an additional 223,762 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,521,000. Finally, rebel Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,820,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NULV opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.69. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.87.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.