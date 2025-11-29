Denver Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 19,608 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 235.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,608 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up about 0.8% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,505,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,685 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,230,000 after purchasing an additional 897,944 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,345,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,888,000 after purchasing an additional 675,521 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,771,000. Finally, First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,574,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $74.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.60 and its 200 day moving average is $72.15. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $57.67 and a 1 year high of $75.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Power On: Applied Digital’s First AI Data Center Goes Live
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Alphabet: The AI Leader Best Positioned to Dominate 2026
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- 2 Reasons to Load Up on Fiserv, 1 to Stay Away
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.