Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS Shares Acquired by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse accounts for 0.6% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $18,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LFUS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.50.

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.0%

LFUS opened at $256.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.01. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.10 and a 52 week high of $275.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $624.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.70 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Littelfuse has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $596,081.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,489. The trade was a 28.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

