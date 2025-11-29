Giverny Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. NVR makes up 3.6% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $103,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in NVR by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other news, Director Michael J. Devito bought 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7,068.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,952.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 14 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,952.70. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,507.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 2.97. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $6,562.85 and a one year high of $9,280.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7,558.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7,626.80.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $107.88 by $4.45. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $130.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVR. Wall Street Zen raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,366.67.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

