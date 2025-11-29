Giverny Capital Inc. Acquires 4,281 Shares of Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Giverny Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 625,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Five Below accounts for approximately 2.8% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $82,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $412,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Five Below by 4.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 7.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth $1,248,000.

Five Below Stock Down 0.6%

FIVE stock opened at $166.00 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $168.98. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Five Below from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Five Below from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Five Below from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $135.00 price target on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.06.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

