Insider Selling: Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Chairman Sells $43,870,119.44 in Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 821,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $43,870,119.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 657,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,138,759.46. This trade represents a 55.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Travis Boersma sold 1,678,616 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $93,062,471.04.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 0.7%

Dutch Bros stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $86.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 4.04%.The company had revenue of $423.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dutch Bros has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BROS. Zacks Research cut Dutch Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Dutch Bros by 557.4% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 4,423.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Further Reading

