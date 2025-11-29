Insider Selling: Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Chairman Sells $43,870,119.44 in Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 821,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $43,870,119.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 657,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,138,759.46. This trade represents a 55.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 25th, Travis Boersma sold 1,678,616 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $93,062,471.04.
Dutch Bros Stock Up 0.7%
Dutch Bros stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $86.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BROS. Zacks Research cut Dutch Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.72.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dutch Bros
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Dutch Bros by 557.4% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 4,423.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.
About Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dutch Bros
- About the Markup Calculator
- Power On: Applied Digital’s First AI Data Center Goes Live
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Alphabet: The AI Leader Best Positioned to Dominate 2026
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 2 Reasons to Load Up on Fiserv, 1 to Stay Away
Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.