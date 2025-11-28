State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 989,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,601 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PayPal were worth $73,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 1.5% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $61.83 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.23 and its 200 day moving average is $69.93.

PayPal Announces Dividend

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.22%.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $615,303.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,486.71. The trade was a 20.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $249,054.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,022.72. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,524. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. President Capital reduced their price target on PayPal from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Compass Point reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.