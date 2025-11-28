Groupama Asset Managment Boosts Stake in Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 55,096 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $44,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 198.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,705,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,280,000 after buying an additional 1,133,373 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth $80,621,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth $78,509,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 101.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 672,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,731,000 after purchasing an additional 337,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 53.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 883,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,945,000 after purchasing an additional 309,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV opened at $207.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.38. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 1 year low of $114.81 and a 1 year high of $225.63.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $487.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 31.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.43.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

