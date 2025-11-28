Johnson Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Henry Schein by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $75.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.960 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.08.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

