Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Purchases Shares of 75,155 Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 75,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 166,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 851,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,292,000 after purchasing an additional 163,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 16,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.27. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 129.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.