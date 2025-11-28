Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 598,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,923 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $44,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.8% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Corteva by 22.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Corteva from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Corteva from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $66.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.67. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $77.41.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 9.19%.The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

