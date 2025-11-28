Korea Investment CORP Buys 11,384 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $41,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 54.0% during the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 859.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $22,891,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $127.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.25 and a twelve month high of $181.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.33. The firm has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.89.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

