Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys 6,421 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,767 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 637.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.2%

Regions Financial stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regions Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $27.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regions Financial

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.