Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 34,000 SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF $SJNK

Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,679,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124,456 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,479,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,666,000 after buying an additional 212,167 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,145,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,138,000 after buying an additional 141,129 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,626,000 after buying an additional 71,029 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $62,337,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.31. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $25.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

