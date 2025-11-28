Baker Hughes Company $BKR Position Boosted by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 17.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 36.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 29,906 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 13.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 6.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 309,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,600. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. The trade was a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Baker Hughes Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.43%.The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

