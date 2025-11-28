Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $216,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $624.95 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $634.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $616.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $587.16. The company has a market cap of $777.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

