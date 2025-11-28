Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $636,000 Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,540 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 433.9% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $397,423.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 93,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,385.76. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $585,478.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,117,123.48. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 64,323 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,100 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of eBay from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on eBay from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

eBay Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $82.49 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.50 and a 200-day moving average of $84.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 20.37%.The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.22%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

