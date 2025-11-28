Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 445,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,198 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $46,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Aflac by 4.8% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 140,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 8.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,652,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,273,000 after purchasing an additional 124,706 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.3% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 84,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Down 0.9%

AFL opened at $110.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $96.95 and a 52 week high of $115.83.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%.The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, EVP Frederic Jean Guy Simard sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $193,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,450. This represents a 55.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 15,862 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 230,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,837,056. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 22,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,002 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Aflac from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler set a $125.00 target price on Aflac and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Aflac from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AFL

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.