Inceptionr LLC Has $542,000 Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW

Inceptionr LLC lowered its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACIW. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 224,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 66.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 150,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 60,096 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 11.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 189,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after buying an additional 19,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 69,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.63. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $58.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Transactions at ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $482.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.09 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.76%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CTO Abraham Kuruvilla sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $200,774.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 96,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,017.93. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.