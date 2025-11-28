Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,766 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 202.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 62.9% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BTIG Research upgraded Xcel Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “moderate buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.14.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $81.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.87. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $83.01. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

