Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $933,000 Stock Holdings in Robert Half Inc. $RHI

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 40.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,397 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Robert Half by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,702,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,997,000 after acquiring an additional 84,545 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Robert Half by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,268,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,293,000 after acquiring an additional 50,436 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 14.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,576,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,563,000 after purchasing an additional 325,241 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half by 80.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,377,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,569 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Robert Half by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,134,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,348,000 after purchasing an additional 457,025 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of RHI opened at $27.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average is $36.81. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $78.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Robert Half had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Robert Half has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.25%.

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $187,799.35. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $338,125.44. The trade was a 35.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Robert Half from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research lowered Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Robert Half from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RHI

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.