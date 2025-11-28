Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Buys 8,000 Shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $161,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 13,800,361 shares in the company, valued at $278,491,284.98. This represents a 0.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 51,404 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.86 per share, for a total transaction of $918,075.44.

On Thursday, November 20th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $155,920.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,587 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $148,856.94.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,104 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $140,943.36.

On Monday, November 17th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $159,280.00.

On Friday, November 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $159,360.00.

On Thursday, November 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 29,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $566,370.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,794 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $134,113.56.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,297 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $143,459.02.

On Monday, November 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,880.00.

Donegal Group stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.01. Donegal Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 8.33%.The business had revenue of $245.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donegal Group, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DGICA shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Donegal Group in the second quarter valued at $6,343,000. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,699,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 149,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 111,647 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 152,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 88,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 356,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 88,462 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

